Education
Tulsa Public School Teachers Receive New Grading System Training
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 2:06 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - New Tulsa Public School teachers are heading into Fall Break a bit more confident.
The district just wrapped up two days of Teacher Support office hours. It was a way for new teachers to get advice or ask questions about the district's new grading system.
"We want them to feel comfortable that they are providing the information that is required to build the best report card available so that everyone knows where they stand and what they need to do to improve," said Tammy Spurlock with Tulsa Public Schools.
Fall Break starts Wednesday for Tulsa Public Schools. Students will return to class next Tuesday, October 23rd.
Report cards go out Friday, October 26th.