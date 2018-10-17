Victim Tells Tulsa Police, High School Friend Stole His Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police look for a man who they say stole a car from a high school friend outside a Tulsa convenience store late Tuesday.
Officers say the victim told police that man was 18-year-old Alex Garcia and the last time he was seen, he had a gun at the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st and Sheridan.
Police say at about 10:30 p.m., the victim pulled up to the QuikTrip, saw a friend from high school.
Officers report Garcia got into the victim's car and asked for a cigarette. They say Garcia then pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim get out of the car.
After getting out, the victim said Garcia drove off in his 2005 Ford Focus Hatchback.
Police are asking if you know where Alex Garcia may be, to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.