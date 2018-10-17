Mega Millions Jackpot Now At Record $868M
NEW YORK - The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a staggering $868 million for Friday night's drawing. That's a record for the game – and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.
No ticket had all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing for what was a $667 million top prize and, at the time, the biggest ever for Mega Millions. Those numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 with a Mega Ball of 9.
The estimated cash value of Friday's jackpot is $494 million. For Tuesday's, it was $380 million.
If the winner chooses the annuity option, the jackpot would be paid out over 29 years. The cash option is usually favored by the winners.
Nine Mega Millions tickets had the five white balls to win the second prize -- $1 million. And one of those, sold in Texas, had the Megaplier option, available in most states for an extra $1. That ticket is worth $5 million.
The jackpot keeps swelling because nobody has won since July 24, when 11 workers in a California office shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
Are you a #MegaMillions winner but don’t know it yet? It's easy to find out - check your numbers against all winning #MegaMillions numbers for the past 365 days! https://t.co/HmO62GTVYG— Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 17, 2018
Mega Millions says its previous record jackpot was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.