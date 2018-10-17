News
Blending Past & Present Photos Of Tulsa
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 7:57 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - For many who've lived in Tulsa their whole life, you've seen a lot of change.
A News On 6 employee has a fascination with Tulsa and has come up with a cool way to blend the past with the present.
Patrick McNicholas is a camera operator on 6 In The Morning and so when he made Tulsa People magazine this month, we knew he had to come in front of the camera to share his project.
Look for Patrick in upcoming issues of Tulsa People and follow him on Instagram.