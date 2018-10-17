News - Breaking News
Former McLoud Police Officer Arrested On Sex Crime Charges
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 8:40 AM CDT
Updated:
McLOUD, Oklahoma - A former McLoud police officer was arrested on sex crime charges in Pottawatomie County.
Justin Rahlf was arrested Tuesday on one count of forcible oral sodomy and one count of indecent exposure. The McLoud Police Department said they received credible information in September that Rahlf had engaged in inappropriate and possibly criminal conduct of a sexual nature while on duty.
The department contacted the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's Task Force, which began an investigation. Police said they identified one possible victim.
Persons with information concerning the matter are asked to contact the McLoud Police Department or the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's office.