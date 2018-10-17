Putnam City West Student Arrested On Assault Charge
PUTNAM CITY, Oklahoma - A Putnam City West student accused of assault was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Wednesday morning, and then was immediately released.
Dawson McLain, 19, has been charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A 14-year-old freshman at Putnam City West High School told police four older football players, including the then 18-year-old McLain, came into the freshman locker room, picked him up and carried him into the varsity locker room.
“They were holding him up in the air. They used the broken broom handle to rape him,” said Putnam City Police Chief Mark Stout.
In written statement, the suspects explained that "the stick" has been passed down from class to class.
It's an alleged hazing ritual, referred to as "brooming".
The victim told police that he walked home after the assault and suffered pain from the penetration throughout the weekend.
Police spoke with several witnesses who confirm the incident.
“Our intention is to file criminal charges on all four suspects,” said Chief Stout.
The three other students involved in the assault will be charged in juvenile court.
The Putnam City School Board has acknowledged the incident and says it is working on ways to prevent something like this from happening again.
“The point is to look at the culture of the school and how that can be changed. And what else we can do to keep students safe,” Communications Director of Putnam City Schools, Steve Lindley, said.
The district is trying to assemble a task force as a direct result of the incident. It will work to identify safety issues.