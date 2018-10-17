Andolini's Named To Top Ten Pizzerias In U.S. List
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa pizza restaurant made Trip Advisor's list of the 10 best pizzerias in the United States. Andolini's is ninth in the country, according to the travel site.
Trip Advisor ranks the restaurants on customer reviews and feedback on its popular app.
Owner Mike Bausch, a frequent guest on News On 6 at Noon, said it was humbling to be on the same list with other top pizzerias.
"It’s incredible that we’ve been noticed not just on a local scale, or even a state level, but nationwide," he said.
"We truly do seek to deliver excellence in taste, service, and experience — and now this little pizzeria in the middle of America in a town called Tulsa is on the same list as Austin, Boston, and New York.
"From all of at Andolini’s, thank you for how you’ve supported us — we truly appreciate it."
Trip Advisor notes the Andolini family began near Naples before landing in Oklahoma and perfecting "Tulsa-style" pizza. Their signature slice is considered the S.P.Q.R. made from ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage and prosciutto.
Mike shared the secrets behind S.P.Q.R. with News On 6 earlier this year. Find it in our Recipes Section.