K9 Team Finds Body Of Missing Man
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 1:57 PM CDT
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said the body of a missing man has been located. A team from Oklahoma K9 Search found the body of Alan Dale Lankford, according to OCSO.
Lankford, a 60-year-old Nuyaka resident, had been missing for three days, according to a news release. He had last been seen at his home and was believed to have left on foot.
Deputies, Oklahoma K9 Search, volunteer firefighters and the Oklahoma Civil Air Patrol searched for the Lankford. OCSO said a K9 search team located his body Wednesday, and the Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene.
Foul play is not suspected, authorities state.