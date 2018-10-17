News
Possession Charge Dropped Against Oklahoma Woman With Medical Marijuana License
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 3:18 PM CDT
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - A marijuana possession charge against an Oklahoma woman has been dismissed.
Regina Gist says she was pulled over in Adair County last month for a broken rear brake light. When the officer asked if she had anything on her person, she admitted to having a small amount of marijuana and told the officer she had her medical marijuana license.
The officer told Gist since there were no dispensaries open yet, the marijuana was illegal. Gist was then arrested.
Gist made her first appearance in court Tuesday, October 16. Her attorney filed a motion to have her charges dropped.
According to court documents, the case was dismissed Wednesday, October 17.