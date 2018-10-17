News
NORDAM Announces Services Agreement With AerFin
AMSTERDAM - NORDAM has entered an agreement with AerFin, an aviation company that has a large stock of Airbus components and will provide operational support from its main base in London.
Under the “strategic-services” agreement, NORDAM will be able to use spare AerFin component inventories to keep aircraft in service while repairs are made to NORDAM equipment.
"By furthering our cooperation with AerFin, we’re controlling inventory costs and improving access to flight-ready, certified components and assemblies," said T. Hastings Siegfried, COO for NORDAM's global repair group.
The announcement was made Wednesday at an aviation industry trade show in Amsterdam.