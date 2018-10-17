Rogers County Sheriff's Office Remembers Fallen Deputy
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff Office remembered Deputy Gary Cook on Wednesday.
Deputy Cook was directing traffic at a soccer tournament when he was run over and killed. Deputies say they know who the driver is but two decades later, justice is still out of reach for Cook's family.
Dozens of people from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and courthouse met to remember Deputy Gary Cook on the anniversary of his death. His cousins are grateful that he's not been forgotten.
"Their ability 20 years later to come forward and show that same respect and admiration that we had for our cousin. We appreciate it," said cousin Nancy Brashers.
Deputies say Ricardo Rios was the driver who hit Deputy Cook, killing him instantly. He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
"Both occupants of the car ran from the scene. Neither did anything to provide assistance to our fellow officer. They merely left him to die," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton
After a manhunt, deputies arrested the passenger but to this day, continue to look for Rios. He'd been arrested eight months earlier, accused of rape a charge that was later dismissed.
Those who came to remember Deputy Cook, want people to know, as long as there's no arrest, they will never give up.
"If I think about it I get really upset by it. But I hope I live long enough that if he is caught, I can be there," said cousin Dorothy Crabtree.