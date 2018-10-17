News
Tulsa Police Identify Victims Of Triple Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have reportedly identified the murder victims found inside a burned Tulsa home on Sunday.
Family members say the victims are cousins Hosea Fletcher, Ramon Brown, and Brown's 7-year-old daughter. Investigators believe someone set the fire near Seminole and Greenwood to cover up the murders.
So far no one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call. About 100 members of the community held a prayer vigil to remember the victims on Tuesday.