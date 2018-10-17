Glenpool Veteran's Halloween Display Serves A Special Purpose
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A Halloween display in Green country doesn’t just serve to scare people, it is also serving a bigger purpose.
When you take a tour of Cory Stead's Halloween display it can be a lot to take in. He's been at this since he was in high school, though he took five years out for the Army including a tour in Iraq.
Stead loves Halloween, maybe a little too much.
"I actually put off surgery to do Halloween last year," he said.
He started setting this up before Labor Day and works on it almost every night.
"Kids come by all the time, saying they love the house," said Cory.
Cory says he does this as a way to help give back to the community.
“We are all here to help others and give them a purpose for living; we are not here to accumulate as much as we can and live for ourselves," said Cory.
So, a few years ago he partnered with Mercy Mission to make his display a food donation site.
“This food is gonna come in very handy," said Gayla Seaton the Director of Mercy Mission.
They are currently working on Thanksgiving baskets, so come by drop some nonperishables in the box and have some Halloween fun.
Cory's house is located just off 141st Street on South Hickory in Glenpool. He says you can't miss it. You can learn more about Mercy Mission Here