Crime
Tulsa Police Asking For Help Identifying Men Using Stolen Credit Card
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 4:59 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are asking for help to find the men in this picture they posted on Facebook.
Officers say the men were caught on camera using a credit card at a local Target, right after the card was stolen from a vehicle.
If you recognize the men, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or contact Detective Bowman at rbowman@cityoftulsa.org. You can remain anonymous.