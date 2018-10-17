New Businesses Coming, Old Businesses Getting Fresh Life In Downtown Wagoner
WAGONER, Oklahoma - Big plans are in the works to rebuild and revitalize the downtown Wagoner area, including the portion that burned down last year.
New businesses are rolling in and old ones are getting a major face lift.
New owners just stepped in to take over the Wagoner bowling alley.
“We had more work to do to the building than I anticipated,” said K.C. Schalliol. “We went out on a limb and bought this building to help Wagoner.”
The Schalliol family has lived in the town for 10 years and own several businesses. At the bowling alley, they’ve added a bar, which will be open soon, and a grill, plus painted and redecorated the whole place.
“We bought this place to give people a reason to put back into Wagoner and not have to go elsewhere,” said Schalliol.
It’s a move that Economic Development Director Pamela Stephens-Karnes hopes other businesses will take note of.
“The bowling alley has really stepped up in a big fashion and done what we hope many others will do as well,” she said.
Stephens-Karnes says, in addition to that, this area that burned down last year is prepped and primed for reconstruction, a process she hopes will really get rolling in the next few months.
“Of course, we would like that to happen sooner rather than later, but we’re in the construction phase,” she said.
She says there are also plans to bring a brewery to the area, the first of its kind.
“We’re anxious to have a place where people can come in when they’re visiting on the weekends,” said Stephens-Karnes. “They can actually sit down, have a relaxing time.”