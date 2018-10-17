Oklahoma Police Officers Take Part in Unique K-9 Training
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Police officers from across the state are getting the opportunity to take their partnerships with their K-9's to new heights.
Officials say the drills are a lot less about technique and a lot more about building the bond between the officer and the K9. They have each other's backs in life or death situations every day on the job and on Wednesday that level of trust between the officers and their K9 was put to the test.
The officers and K9s are right in the middle of a four-day workshop full of intense training with agencies from all over the states of Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas.
"What we are trying to do is expose these agencies some of which are coming from small jurisdictions and provide them with the k9 education and training, problem-solving and certifications that they may have never been exposed to or had the opportunity to be involved in," said k-9 Handler Marque Baldwin
One of those unique experiences is repelling out of a window, four stories high with their K9's strapped in a harness.
"It is a great confidence builder between both the handler and the K9 working as a team," said Broken Arrow Fire Captain Jeremy Roberts. "Once the dogs are in their harness we pick them up, the weight is off their feet they actually relax pretty well."
Officers also work with their partners on other techniques like building searches and explosive detection.
"The investment that these men and dogs have put in this week to better themselves as a team is going to be reflected back into their communities," said Baldwin.