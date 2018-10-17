Mercy Closing Enid Cancer Clinic
ENID, Oklahoma - Mercy is closing its cancer clinic in Enid. The closing of this clinic leaves cancer patients scrambling for care.
The patients either have to find a different oncologist or travel a three-hour round-trip all the way to Oklahoma City.
Tracy Hinton is terrified. “The added stress. Financially. Driving to Oklahoma City. The added wear and tear to our vehicles driving to Oklahoma City. But more than anything losing my husband.”
Tracy’s husband, Tom, is fighting stage 4 esophageal cancer. He’s been treated at the Mercy clinic for more than a year and trusts his doctor.
This week, the Hinton’s were told the clinic will be closing for good.
“We were both crying, the nurses were crying when they were telling us, because they were trying to tell people before we got the official letter from Mercy,” said Tracy.
In Enid, there are options. Cancer patients can transfer to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, or they can make the trip to Oklahoma City to keep their current doctor.
Mercy released a statement saying, in part, “Mercy has had the privilege of serving the health care needs of the Enid community for many years but the economics of remaining in the community were simply not sustainable.”
"It's scary," said Tracy. “It’s scary to think that they’re going to put a price tag on my husband’s life,” she continued.