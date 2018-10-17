ORU's Mabee Center Prepares For The Arrival Of Vice President Pence
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Tulsa to endorse Kevin Stitt for Governor
Officials say this is the first current Vice President to visit Tulsa’s Mabee Center in more than 20 years. They believe it's going to be a packed house so their advice is to get here early if you plan on attending.
"I think anytime a president or a vice president comes to Tulsa it’s a big deal regardless of your party affiliation," said Mabee Center GM Tony Winters. “The priority is of course that we not only maintain security for the Vice President but obviously all the senators and representatives that are going to be here.”
Winters says they are expecting somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 people to attend the rally and they all have to enter through the same door.
"This will be the door for the general public, so the line will start right here and will start wrapping around the building," said Winters.
After you go through the doors, security will be very similar to what you would typically see at an airport.
The Secret Service will join ORU Security, Tulsa Police, and several other agencies. Winters says their goal is to keep everyone safe.
“There will probably be more security here than any other place in the United States besides the White House,” said Winters.
The doors will open at 2 p.m. on Thursday and the rally is set to start at 4:15. Winters also recommends that you don't bring bags into the building or else it will take longer to get through security.