Increase In Lice Infestations Around Halloween, Health Officials Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - It’s the time of year when health officials notice an uptick in lice cases.
Workers at Tulsa’s Lice Clinics of America office say this is their busiest time of the year with kids trying on Halloween costumes.
They say it’s easy for kids to get lice from trying on costumes at stores and sharing masks and wigs with friends.
“Any time you have a lot of kids spending a lot of time together, especially when they’re exchanging hats or costumes or having fun, there’s a great potential for spreading an infestation,” said Wade Huntsman with Lice Clinics of America.
They say women are more likely to fall victim to lice because they have longer hair.