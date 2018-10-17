News
PSO Crews Helping Florida In Aftermath Of Hurricane
PANAMA CITY, Florida - It’s been one week since Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida panhandle.
Several dozen PSO workers are in Panama City, Florida, helping with recovery efforts in the aftermath of the hurricane.
Crews are doing everything from replacing snapped lines and broken poles to fixing blown transformers.
People who live in the area say they’re grateful for the help.
“We are totally blessed,” said Panama City resident Mary Lundy. “Even though we have major damage, we are totally blessed, and we are alive, so, what more can you ask for?”
So far, power has been restored to nearly two million customers, but at least 130,000 are still in the dark.