Verdigris Coach Could Be The Nation's Most Valuable Coach
VERDIGRIS, Oklahoma - A Verdigris high school coach is going for a top honor and $50,000 as U.S. Cellular is looking for the Most Valuable Coach in the country.
A thousand coaches were nominated, and Coach Mark Meyer made the top 15. Now he needs your vote to get the top prize.
Coach Meyer was nominated by his community and for good reason. He's a husband, father, former firefighter, and someone who even created an organization for children battling cancer.
And if that wasn't enough he's also battling stage 4 cancer himself. U.S Cellular honored Assistant Softball Coach Mark Meyer as part of the company’s search for the country’s most valuable coach.
"Coach Meyer was described as hard-working, passionate by players and students and a pillar of the community,” said a U.S. Cellular Rep.
In his honor, U.S. Cellular presented Mark with a $5,000 check for the Verdigris School District.
A coach who knows a thing-or-two about winning on the softball field is now winning a national contest and while he's comfortable with all eyes being on his team he's not personally used to so much attention.
"It's very emotional for me to hear such nice words said about me and the support that showed up," said Meyer.
In fact, for much of in his life Mark’s eyes have been on others. Mark spent 15 years as a firefighter and created Hydrants of Hope for kids fighting cancer.
And since 2012 he's been fighting cancer and even had a 32-pound tumor removed. Through it, all his teams have been by his side cheering him on.
"They keep me going. They inspire me. I mean they push me as coaches push them to be the best they push me to be my best," said Meyer.
To vote just go to The Most Valuable Coach Website, sign in, and click vote.