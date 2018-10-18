Crime
Vehicles Damaged By Gunfire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 2:11 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Officers look for a gunman who shot and damaged several vehicles parked at a Tulsa apartment complex Wednesday evening.
Police found bullet holes in four cars at the Sierra Pointe Apartments in the 1400 block of South 107th East Avenue at about 8 p.m.
They responded to the complex after a caller reported hearing 5 to 6 shots fired in the parking lot.
Investigators say it appears the cars were shot at random. Officers collected shell casings and took photos of the damage.
Police say no one was injured.
Officers believe the vehicle involved in the shooting was a dark colored SUV with Creek Nation license tag. It was last seen leaving the complex, heading north on 107th East Avenue.