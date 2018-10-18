News
Police: Driver Thrown From SUV In Sand Springs Highway Crash
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 3:31 AM CDT
Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Police say a driver is in critical condition after being thrown from an SUV early Thursday which crashed on Highway 412 in Sand Springs.
Officers say the eastbound Ford Expedition went over the cable barrier next to the highway and rolled over three times. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. west of Highway 97.
The SUV's driver landed about 20 feet from the vehicle.
Sand Springs Police say it's not clear what caused the driver to lose control and crash.