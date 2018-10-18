Vice President Mike Pence To Speak At Tulsa Rally For Kevin Stitt
TULSA, Oklahoma - Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Tulsa this afternoon to speak at a campaign rally for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt.
Pence will fly into Tulsa International Airport before heading to the Mabee Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis.
The rally is set to get underway at 4:15 p.m. and wrap up at around 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa Police officers will be assisting the U.S. Secret Service during his stop in Tulsa. As a security precaution, Secret Service doesn't release the route the vice president's motorcade will take through town.
Tulsa International Airport doesn't expect the arrival of Air Force 2 to make a big impact on flights in and out of Tulsa other than when Pence's plane lands and then eventually takes off.
The Vice President is not scheduled to spend the night in Tulsa, so his motorcade will travel back to TIA immediately following the rally.