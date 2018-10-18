Crime
Man Who Escaped State Prison In 2016, Arrested In Tulsa
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 7:07 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police's Downtown Impact Squad caught up with a state prison escape Wednesday afternoon.
The department says officers arrested 30-year-old Kenneth Fritz.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Fritz was serving time for convictions out of Caddo County when escaped from the State Reformatory in Granite in August 2016.
Fritz was booked into the Tulsa County jail.