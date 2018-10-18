State's GOP Leaders To Join Vice President At Tulsa Campaign Rally
TULSA, Oklahoma - Today's campaign rally agenda featuring Vice President Mike Pence has been released.
Pence is of course the main speaker at the rally for Tulsa Republican Kevin Stitt, who is running for Governor.
While the vice president is the person drawing most of the attention, other state GOP leaders will also speak starting at 4:15 p.m.
That list includes Kevin Stitt as well as the GOP candidate for Lt. Governor, Matt Pinnell.
2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin is also scheduled to speak. Attendees will also hear from the state's two GOP U.S. Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.
Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to take the stage a little after 5 p.m.
The Mabee Center says they expect somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 people to be at the rally.
The Mabee Center says doors will close at 4 p.m. and the campaign rally wraps up at about 5:30 p.m.