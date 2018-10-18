Crime
Three Officers Charged In Adair County Investigation
ADAIR COUNTY, Oklahoma - Three members of Adair County law enforcement have been charged in an incident that took place in November 2017, according to the district attorney's office.
Stilwell Officers James Glenn and Curtis Jordan and former Adair County Deputy Robert McClure have been charged with assault and battery. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports the charges stem from the arrest of a suspect after a pursuit.
The Adair County D.A.'s Office requested OSBI's assistance, according to a news release.