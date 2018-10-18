Suspect: "What's up man?"

Undercover: "Tired of working. What's your name?"

Suspect: "This is George."

Undercover: "George, nice to meet you."

Suspect: "Next week, be him."

Undercover: "Really?"

Suspect: "Yeah, maybe. How much?"

Undercover: "Three, like last time."

Suspect: "Three, where do you work?"

Undercover: "For the oil company, down in Texas, sometimes work on a platform."

Suspect: "Really?"

Undercover: "Yeah. It's good money."

Suspect: "Is money for you, money for me."

Undercover: "Yeah, good for everybody."

Undercover: "Okay, man, good to meet you."

Suspect: "Take care."