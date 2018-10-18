Crime
Oklahoma Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Accessory To Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man convicted of accessory to murder in the death of his former stepfather is sentenced to life in prison.
The judge in the case upheld the jury's recommendation for Antonio Smith.
Smith was ordered to serve the life sentence after he's done serving 30 years for A drug trafficking conviction.
Smith, who chose to represent himself, was found guilty in connection to the death of Christopher Williams.
Smith admitted he was there when the shooting happened but that another family member pulled the trigger.