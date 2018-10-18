Three Officers Charged With Assault In Adair County Investigation
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The Adair District Attorney has charged two Stilwell Police Officers and one former Adair County Deputy with misdemeanor assault.
The DA says a bodycam video shows the officers hitting a man after he was arrested and in cuffs.
Stillwell officers James Glenn and Curtis Jordan and former Adair County deputy Robert McClure are all facing misdemeanor assault and battery charges for the incident which took place last November.
The affidavit says it all began with a police chase, the driver was a man named Javier Garay.
The affidavit says Stilwell Officer James Glenn "stomped on Garay's back and kicked him after Garay was handcuffed. It says Officer Curtis Jordan kneed Garay four times then rammed his head into a car.
It goes on to say Jordan led Garay to the car by his hair and it was all caught on bodycam video.
"Law enforcement officers are going to be held to the same standards as anybody else. In this circumstance they were dealing with a difficult individual, they placed him under arrest but once the handcuffs go on you have got to take care of them," said Adair County DA Jack Thorp.
prosecutors charged Garay with about a dozen felonies including running from police and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.