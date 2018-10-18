News
Protesters Gather Outside Mabee Center To Protest Mike Pence's Visit
TULSA, Oklahoma - While the Mabee Center was filled with Trump and Pence supporters, a few remained outside protesting the Vice President's visit.
A small crowd gathered outside to see the motorcade come in, but the protesters were among a few supporters out on the sidewalk.
News On 6 saw only a couple of people there who oppose the Trump and Pence administration. A mother and daughter from Muskogee said they had to come out to show their support for public education and for acceptance of diversity.
They're supporters of Drew Edmondson for Governor and oppose Kevin Stitt.