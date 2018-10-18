Wagoner Hosts Bristow In Game Of The Week
WAGONER, Oklahoma - The Wade's RV game of the week takes us to a familiar setting for a game of the week; Wagoner, America.
4-A District 3 has 4 teams still in contention to win. The host Bulldogs and visiting Bristow Pirates are playing for 1st.
The Pirates are 7 and 0 in their first season back in 4-A. They're also going for the first district title since 1999. So, this is new territory for the pirates but they'll have good support. Yesterday the coach said almost all of Bristow will be there.
Wagoner is coming off a rare district loss. They lost to Oologah in overtime last week. A win, they're in the district lead. A loss, they're looking a road game in the playoffs. High stakes for Dale Condict's 6 and 1 Bulldogs.
The Pirates will be in the driver’s seat to win the district for the 1st time since 1999 if they win Thursday night.
The Bulldogs have won a district title every year since 2011. So, a lot is on the line for both programs.