Sand Springs Business Teaches How To Grow Marijuana
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - A judge has ruled Oklahoma communities can not restrict marijuana activities authorized by the state's new medical marijuana law.
That means the rules Broken Arrow recently tried to put in place are null and void.
Dispensaries are one place those with a medical marijuana license can legally buy cannabis products.
The law allows people to grow their own marijuana. It's not as easy as you might think but a new local business will teach you how.
Tucked away in a small strip mall in Sand Springs, the Owners of Grow Pro are teaching others how to grow medical marijuana.
"You have complete control if you can grow it yourself," said customer Valerie Sprague. "It's not real hard. You do have to pay attention to your plants."
With Angie Goins' help, you can have an endless source of legal cannabis without leaving your home.
"If you are wanting to grow good quality medical grade cannabis definitely come check out the class," said Goins.
Since the legalization of medical marijuana in Oklahoma, Goins said she saw a need to educate others about the value of growing your own bud.
"There are certain nutritional requirements and if you're growing indoors you have to basically replicate nature so there is a bit of science to it," said Goins.
For Angie, It's not just a class. It's personal
"I just watched my brother-in-law pass away from cancer and I genuinely believe that it is a medication that could have helped him," Goins.
Grow Pro sells the soil, the pots, the fertilizers, just about everything you need to get started.
"They're a little bit more finicky plants than your tomatoes, your basil, or your peppers, so those are things we try to cover in our class," said Goins.
It's a new kind of home farming, Angie thinks will catch on in Oklahoma.
"We see it treating MS, we see it treating seizures. There are so many different areas and avenues that it will help out on," said Goins.
Angie offers a group workshop for $15 per person and $25 per couple every Wednesday and Saturday.