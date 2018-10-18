Three Officers Charged In Adair County Investigation
STILWELL, Oklahoma - The Adair District Attorney has charged two Stilwell Police officers and one former Adair County deputy with misdemeanor assault.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said body cam video shows the officers hitting a man after he was arrested and in cuffs.
Stillwell officers James Glenn and Curtis Jordan and former Adair County deputy Robert McClure all face misdemeanor assault and battery charges after an incident that happened last November.
The affidavit said it all started with a police chase. The driver was a man named Javier Garay.
The affidavit said Stilwell Officer James Glenn "stomped on Garay's back and kicked him" after Garay was handcuffed.
It said Officer Curtis Jordan kneed Garay four times then rammed his head into a car.
It said officer Jordan led Garay to the car by his hair.
The affidavit says Deputy McClure pulled Garay out of the patrol car and kicked him.
It said all this was caught on a body cam video.
"Law enforcement officers are going to be held to the same standards as anybody else. In this circumstance they were dealing with a difficult individual, they placed him under arrest but once the handcuffs go on you have got to take care of them," said District Attorney Thorp.
Prosecutors charged Garay with about a dozen felonies, including running from police and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.