Supporters Gather To Hear Vice President Speak At Rally For Kevin Stitt
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crowds of supporters and protestors gathered outside the Mabee center all day ahead of Thursday’s GOP rally.
There are many families in the crowd, several children were seen heading inside the venue and some said they traveled from Texas for the event.
News On 6 spoke with folks about the excitement of having the Vice President of the United States in town, but they also expressed what they want to hear from Kevin Stitt.
"I really want him to redirect what's gonna happen with the education and the teacher’s situation. Because that's huge. I taught 36 years," said Jackie Morris of Tulsa.
"We are here because we support our President, and we support the other candidates that are running for office and we want to, I want my kids to see the Vice President of the United States," said Angela Gatez of Coweta.