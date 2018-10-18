Oklahoma Man Back Behind Bars After Multi-Agency Effort
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to track down and arrest a fugitive wanted in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Kerry Lane has an extensive criminal history and Deputies say they've been wanting to get him back in custody. Deputies described Lane as a career criminal who is once again behind bars in Rogers County.
Court documents say Rogers County Deputies spotted Kerry Ray Lane early Thursday morning walking away from the Dollar General store on East 560 road in Rogers County. When a deputy stopped to talk with him, they say he ran off into the woods.
"Kerry Lane is well known to us, and the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office a well as any other surrounding counties around here," said Sheriff Scott Walton.
Deputies say Lane was wanted out of Oklahoma County and Rogers, Arkansas. He is the same person arrested, back in late August suspected of committing grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property and other crimes. In that case, a Wagoner County K9 found him hidden in a crawl space under a bedroom in his home.
"We've had high bonds set for him he makes those bonds and goes back out and steals somebody's stuff and we put him back in jail and the cycle repeats himself," said Sheriff Walton.
Flash forward to Thursday morning and Deputies say Lane was again trying to hide somewhere in these woods. the Rogers County Sheriff's Office began searching along with help from Wagoner County, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
"There's no better example of an iconic career criminal property theft maniac than Kerry Ray Lane," said Sheriff Walton.
And with help from the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office K-9, Lane was arrested on several complaints including a warrant, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.