Crime
Woman Charged In Broken Arrow Burglary Arrested In Missouri
Friday, October 19th 2018, 1:46 AM CDT
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A woman accused of breaking into a Broken Arrow in August is arrested in Missouri and returned to Oklahoma.
She is identified as 47-year-old Marcy Hong of Marshall, Missouri.
Police say Hong tried to break into a home on August 22nd while the homeowner was there. They say the homeowner shot at Hong several times, but Hong managed to run away.
Police say Hong broke into the home, trying to take back property she believed was hers.
Marcy Hong is being held in the Tulsa County jail on charges of attempted robbery with dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary. Jail records show she has a court appearance set for October 24th.