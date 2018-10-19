TULSA, Oklahoma - The rain is developing this morning across eastern and northern Oklahoma as our main storm system is ejecting into the central plains. Light showers will remain likely for the first half of the day before gradually ending from northwest to southeast around noon to 2 p.m. Highs later today will stay in the upper 50s from Tulsa to the east while some locations to the northwest of I-44 could see some late day sunshine with highs rebounding into the lower 60s. No severe weather will occur. Very little lightning and thunder will be expected, if any at all. Rainfall amounts should be relatively light with northern sections receiving from 0.25 to 0.50. Locations along I-40 near 0.50 to 0.75 and locations across far southeastern Oklahoma near 1 inch.