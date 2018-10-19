Friday Rain Brings Weekend Sunshine To Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - The rain is developing this morning across eastern and northern Oklahoma as our main storm system is ejecting into the central plains. Light showers will remain likely for the first half of the day before gradually ending from northwest to southeast around noon to 2 p.m. Highs later today will stay in the upper 50s from Tulsa to the east while some locations to the northwest of I-44 could see some late day sunshine with highs rebounding into the lower 60s. No severe weather will occur. Very little lightning and thunder will be expected, if any at all. Rainfall amounts should be relatively light with northern sections receiving from 0.25 to 0.50. Locations along I-40 near 0.50 to 0.75 and locations across far southeastern Oklahoma near 1 inch.
The reasoning behind this system and our weekend weather hasn’t changed much from yesterday at this hour.
The main upper level low to our west is now ejecting to the northeast and will be absorb by a short wave diving down the Canadian Rockies into the central plains. A surface front will move southward, entering northern Oklahoma Friday midday to afternoon. The air mass behind this front will remain mild, and mostly of pacific origin. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-40s and should be followed by afternoon highs near 70 along with sunshine and north winds from 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday morning a surface ridge of high pressure will develop and nudge into northeastern Oklahoma with clear sky and light winds. This will allow temps to drop into the lower to mid-30s near the metro and possibly colder in some valley locations. The surface winds will remain from the northeast for most of Sunday and should act keeping the highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s for the afternoon along with sunshine and light winds.
Monday into Tuesday a weak upper level impulse will move across the state with a very slight chance of a few showers. I’ll not include any pops for Monday and Tuesday at this point as measurable precipitation seems unlikely for these periods.
Data this morning develops a new area of low pressure across Texas and lifts this northeast Tuesday into Wednesday with increasing rain and thunderstorm chances across the Red River Valley into eastern Oklahoma. The moisture plume associated with this system may relate to a pacific tropical storm developing today southwest of Baja. Heavy rainfall threats could approach southern Oklahoma and north Texas Wednesday and Thursday of next week, yet this solution is far from certain. Our rain chances, however, will remain near 50 percent for next Wednesday.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.