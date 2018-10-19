News
Rapper Post Malone Raising Money For 'Folds Of Honor'
Friday, October 19th 2018, 4:15 AM CDT
LOS ANGELES - An award-winning rapper is helping raise money for an Owasso-based non-profit, "Folds of Honor."
"What's up guys, it's Post Malone, and I'm offering you the chance to hang out with me in LA. Oh! And win a Bentley," said Post Malone.
Post Malone, who has earned several Billboard and American Music awards as well as MTV Music Video awards is raising money for "Folds of Honor," a scholarship program for families of fallen or disabled veterans.
You can donate anywhere from $10 for 100 entries or $5,000 for 50,000 entries.
The deadline is November 15th and the winner will be announced on November 27th.