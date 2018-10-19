Crime
Police: Tulsa Apartment Burglar Caught On Video
Friday, October 19th 2018, 5:51 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police look for a man they say kicked in a woman's door and stole several things inside her Tulsa apartment.
In a surveillance video released by Tulsa Police, you see the suspect kick the apartment door in, a few seconds later, a man peeks around the door frame.
No one was home at the time, but police say when the woman got home later that night, she found her apartment ransacked.
"We only can work with what we have, but this one was perfect, we could see his face clearly. We're hoping someone knows who the individual is and identifies him for us," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie.
If you have any information on who the guy is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.