Prosecutors Charge Wagoner Co. Firefighter With Child Sexual Abuse
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities are trying to find a volunteer firefighter who's been charged with sexually abusing a child.
There is a warrant out for Chad Renner's arrest.
Renner, who volunteers for the Taylor Ferry Volunteer Fire Department is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy, who investigators say he knows.
A court affidavit states the boy told a family member graphic details about what Renner had done to him. The child said it had been going on for a long time and that family member reported it to Wagoner Police.
Those records say during a forensic interview, the boy gave investigators more details about what happened. In the affidavit, Chad Renner denied doing anything to the child when police interviewed him.
As of early Friday, Renner has not been booked into the Wagoner County jail.