Midwest Ciy Fire Unveils New Tool To Teach Children About Safety
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The Midwest City Fire Department has unveiled a new fire safety tool that marks a first for the state.
It’s an inflatable fire safety home. The department just got the new tool in October and have been able to blow it up in gyms and safer areas than parking lots. Inside, there’s a kitchen, fireplace and make-shift bedroom.
There’s also a smoke detector and some obstacles that firefighters use to teach kids how to crawl through the smoke and climb out a window.
Fire Protection Officer Joel Bain said this new tool give everyone, including children that are handicapped, a chance to practice safety precautions.
“All the kids can do it. It's ADA compliant, and it doesn't matter if they're in a wheelchair or crutches,” said Bain.
This is something Country Estates Elementary School teacher Kim Bramblett has seen firsthand.
“It was pretty awesome,” said Bramblett. “We saw one of the kids in a wheelchair. The fireman carried him through the house, through the tunnel and over the window. That kid’s smile just warmed [everyone] and teachers had tears in their eyes…”
The fire department will take the house around to all the elementary schools in the city. They are currently working with kindergarten through 2nd Graders, but hope to expand that group.