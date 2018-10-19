Two Jailed After Man's Body Found In Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Osage County deputies have arrested two people after they found a man’s body on the side of a county road. Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said someone reported a fight north of Pawhuska that ended with a man being stabbed.
Virden said detectives started an investigation and searched an area near the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve where they found the body Thursday.
The Sheriff said investigators believe the man had been stabbed and hit the head with a hatchet.
Deputies arrested Maurice Kent and Toby Bighorse on second-degree murder and robbery complaints.
Virden said the three were riding somewhere together when they got into a fight that led to the stabbing on the side of the road.
He said the man’s body had been out there since October 1.