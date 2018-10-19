Crime
Wanted: Tulsa County Man Escapes Correctional Center
STRINGTOWN, Oklahoma - The Department of Corrections said a man convicted in Tulsa County has walked away from the Mack Alford Correctional Center. Alvaro Rodriguez is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8", 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Rodriguez was convicted for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, drug possession and committing a felony with a firearm that had its serial number removed.
He has been missing from the correctional facility since Monday, October 15, a news release states.
Anyone who knows where he is asked to call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.