News
Semi Carrying Windmill Base Blocks Tulsa Highway
Friday, October 19th 2018, 11:06 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - I-244 Westbound at the Highway 75 split is partially blocked after a semi-truck carrying a windmill base apparently hit a light pole.
Our traffic camera shows that traffic is restricted to the far-left lane just before the split. However, it appears that drivers will still be able to continue westbound I-244 and southbound Highway 75.
Reports say the crash was caused by the driver hitting a light pole.
A semi carrying a similar load was causing traffic issues in Sapulpa Thursday afternoon when its load came loose on a turn.