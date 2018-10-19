News
SUV Damages Historic Philtower Building In Tulsa
Friday, October 19th 2018, 1:12 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman was hurt when her SUV crashed into the front of the Philtower building in downtown Tulsa Friday afternoon.
The white Jeep hit one of the windows on the front of the building, which is located at 4th and Boston.
No one in the building was hurt but paramedics took the woman who was driving the Jeep to the hospital. We don't know her condition.
The Philtower, built by oilman Waite Phillips, was completed in 1928. In 2004 the company that owns it converted the 12th through 20th floors of the 24-floor building to luxury homes.
Police haven't said what caused the woman to hit the building.