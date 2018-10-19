Tulsa County Judge Denies Using Services Of Prostitute
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa District Judge James Caputo said he has never used a prostitute, and any accusations that he has done so are false.
Caputo said two days ago he was called to his chambers and met with a man who said he was an assistant Oklahoma attorney general sent to the office by AG Mike Hunter.
"I received the shock of my life," he told an audience of media members at his attorney's office on Friday afternoon. Caputo said he was told a woman had accused him of being a client of hers at an illicit massage parlor.
Caputo said he was told if he resigned from office before the November election, no one would ever hear about her allegations.
"I have never engaged the services of a prostitute," he said.
Caputo said he was set up in a campaign scam designed to stop him from running for re-election, but said he knew there was no evidence that could exist against him.