Three Accused Of Murdering Man In Osage County
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Osage County Deputies have arrested three people for murder after finding the body of John Adkins 17 days after he went missing.
Deputies say they found John Adkins body right behind a stretch of tall grass just outside Pawhuska city limits. Investigators arrested Daniel Keene for murder and armed robbery. They also arrested Toby Bighorse and Maurice Kent.
They say the three suspects called the police, saying they'd had a fight with the victim, John Adkins, and had left him on the county road, injured. Deputies say they waited to call until after they got home.
"The initial report was all four were together in the vehicle on a county road north of Pawhuska and got into some kind of an argument," said Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden. "During the altercation, it was alleged that a knife had been pulled out by Adkins. The investigation has revealed other information."
Deputies say Adkins was stabbed and hit over the head. They were unable to find him until 17 days later a couple of miles away from the reported scene of the fight.
"They didn't find blood. They didn't find any evidence, so they weren't sure whether he was there or just simply walked off," said Sheriff Virden.
Deputies say Adkins was15 yards off the road behind tall grass, on the other side of a barbwire fence.
"Once we located the body, Pawhuska went and located some of the individuals in this and we just worked together and ended up with the third arrest being made this morning," said Sheriff Virden.
Deputies are still trying to figure out how Adkins body ended up where it was.