Family Testifies Against Tulsa Man Accused Of Killing Woman In 2002
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man charged with a murder from 16 years ago sat in court on Friday as the victim's family members testified against him.
Police say Joe Calvert kidnapped Tricia Fipps in 2002, killed her, and then dumped her body in New Mexico. They say he did so with help from Shanna Ramsey.
Police arrested Calvert and Ramsey earlier this year, but they still haven’t found Fipps' body.
Tricia’s mother was emotional when she testified about the last time she spoke with her daughter.
She said Tricia had gone to work then called her to tell her that Calvert, her on-again, off-again boyfriend would bring her home. She never saw Tricia again.
Tricia’s roommate said Tricia and Calvert had gotten into an argument the night before, but didn't know what the fight was about.
At the next hearing, the woman police say helped Calvert is expected to testify against him.
Calvert's attorneys didn't call witnesses at today's hearing.