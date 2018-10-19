Tulsans React To Mega Millions $1 Billion Jackpot
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Mega Millions jackpot ballooned to an estimated $1 billion, for Friday night's drawing. It's the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
There isn't enough room on this billboard along the Broken Arrow Expressway to show off the fact that one billion dollars are on the line. With that in mind, there were plenty in Tulsa trying to win it big on Friday
"I was coming down the BA and I happened to see the sign and it said 999, I said oh that's my winner. So that's the sign for me," Paul Stripling
"It's fun it keeps it exciting. You know, what would you do with a billion dollars overnight?" said QT Manager Dustin Hefner.
It's the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The cash payout is actually $565 million which is just fine with Gary Smith.
"I've never been a millionaire, but I always dreamed of being one and I'm hoping I become one today," said Smith.
Customers aren't banking on just one ticket buying several at a time and keeping the QuikTrip at 11th and Utica busy.
"Got a lot of the local businesses, offices, coming in together buying large amounts, large dollar amounts together going in," said Hefner.
And if a Tulsan wins big here's what a few of them plan to do with the cash:
"If I won that much money I'd be happy to take care the homeless, the poor and people just don't know how it is to be living and be able to take care of someone," said Gary Smith.
"Probably buy a home and invest in a business," said Shoshana Scott.
The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 302-million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2-million for the Powerball but if you're feeling lucky there's still plenty of time to buy a ticket, up until 9:00 tonight.
The drawing will be an hour later at 10.